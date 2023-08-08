Tuskegee opens up Fall Camp

Tuskegee Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers got their 2023 Fall Camp underway on Monday morning. Former Tuskegee Quarterback, Aaron James, takes over as Head Coach of the Golden Tigers this season after serving as the Offensive Coordinator last season.

The Golden Tigers are feeling confident as the head into the 2023 season as they return several players on both sides of the football.

Tuskegee also had six players earn All-SIAC Preseason Honors. Receiving First-Team honors was, defensive back Zelly Aldridge, defensive lineman Jeremy Dees, Punter Ryan Duff, and linebacker Vincent Hill. Golden Tigers receiving Second-Team honors include defensive back Antonio Kennon Jr. and receiver Antonio Meeks.

Tuskegee kicks off the 2023 season on September 3rd in the Red Tails Classic against Fort Valley State.

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)