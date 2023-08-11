ASU hosts Make Golf Your Thing

Alabama State

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama State and nine other HBCU schools will host”Make Golf Your Thing” events. ASU will host their event on Tuesday August 15th at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center.

The theme for this year’s “Make Golf Your Thing” event will be “Swing into Success” and different companies will attend the career day.

“Golf is 100 billion dollar industry that lacks diversity, and we want to raise the awareness of the business aspect to bring diversity to the industry,” USGA Senior Regional Advisor and Co-Chair Dr. Michael Cooper said. “There are a lot of people out there that think, “I don’t play golf, so I can’t work at a job in the golf industry. That is not true because there are a lot of people in that don’t play golf but have a career in the golf industry. Our relationship with the HBCU Presidents and leadership teams will help us promote the golf industry and keep growing the HBCU footprint in the industry.”

All students will be able to take part in the event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

(Information from Alabama State)