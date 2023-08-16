Three Tuskegee players selected to the Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watchlist

Tuskegee Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Zelly Aldridge (Defensive Back), Jeremy Dees (Defensive Lineman), and Ryan Duff (Punter) were all named to the Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watchlist. The award is presented each year to one player from a Historically Black College & University.

Players named to the watchlist were chosen based on their previous performances and future potential and more names may continue to be added to the list throughout the season.

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee and announced at the conclusion of the season. The winner will be presented with the award at halftime of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)