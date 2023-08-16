Tuskegee Athletics Partners with Boostr Digital Displays

Tuskegee Athletics

by Lindsey Bonner

Tuskegee Athletics has partnered with Boostr Digital Displays to help enhance the gameday experience for their fan base. Tuskegee will now be getting updated indoor and outdoor digital displays which will include scoreboards, scorer’s tables, and other things throughout their facilities.

“This agreement between Tuskegee University Athletics and Boostr will add enormous value, resources, and support to the Golden Tiger game day experience for our fans, Golden Piper Marching Band, Student Government Association, and student-athletes of all sports,” Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin stated.

So far, two displays have been placed on campus, one being the scorer’s table in Daniel “Chappie” James Arena and an LED video scoreboard in Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

“We want to offer our students the best athletic facilities possible, and I am dedicated along with President Morris, the administration, and our Board of Trustees to making sure Tuskegee University continues receiving recognition for having a vision of excellence and honor,” Ruffin continued. “We will continue to strive as a department to not only improving the resources for athletics but also other auxiliaries on campus, in an effort to support and stand together for the advancement of the university.”