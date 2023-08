Montgomery County Mugshots 8/01/23-8/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA Action 8 News

BEAVERS, ANGELA – Possession, Receiving Controlled Substance

BOWMAN, JAMES – Burglary 3rd

BULLOCK, LARRY – Possession of Controlled Substance

CALLOWAY, RANDY – Robbery 1st

CARROLL JR, THEODORE – Theft of Property 1st



CHATFIELD, RONALD – Arson 2nd

DAVIDSON, ERICA – Assault 2nd

DOTSON, ZACHARIAH – Robbery 1st

DUNCAN, JOELOUIS – Robbery 1st

FRAZIER JAMES, JESAUN – Robbery 1st



HAILS, CASSANDRA – Theft of Property 1st

HARRELL, ALQURIN – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

HILL, CORNELIUS – Robbery 1st

HILL, JUSTIN – Burglary 1st

HINSON, TONIA – Manslaughter



HOLLON LINN, KARLEE – Breaking, Entering into Vehicle

HOLLON, JOSHUA – Theft of Property 1st

HOLLONQUEST, JAMARVIN – Robbery 1st

JEAN, JAMAR – Theft of Fraudulent Leasing

LEVETT JR, EDDIE – Sodomy 1st Degree



LEWIS II, FREDDIE – Fugitive From Justice

MARBURY, JONATHAN – Theft Of Property 1st

MCCOO, KENNETH – Making Terrorist Threats

NELSON, PATRICK – Criminal Mischief 1st

PERKINS, MICHAEL – Assault 1st



PORTERFIELD-JONES, ARTHUR – Robbery 1st

POWELL, KENDARIUS – Theft of Property 1st

ROBINSON, COREY – Theft of Property 1st

SLOAN, FLOYD – Rape 1st

STOUDEMIRE, KALEB – Assault 2nd



THOMAS, KURTIS – Domestic Violence 1st

TOLBERT, MIKAYLA – Theft of Property 3rd

WALKER, JERMAINE – Assault 1st

WILLIAMS, ROBERT – Theft of Property 3rd

