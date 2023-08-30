MAP: See the Interstate 85 detours in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Traffic on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery is being detoured due to wreck damage caused to an overpass bridge.

If you’re in a passenger vehicle on I-85 South, you will be forced to get off at Exit 1, South Union Street, and stay on South Street until you can reenter I-85 South at the Exit 1 entrance ramp. This brief detour is near downtown and will take you parallel to the interstate.

All traffic signals on South Street are flashing for free-flowing movement of South Street while the side streets are closed to through traffic. You are advised to stay in the center lane.

If you are in a large truck, you will get off I-85 South at Exit 6, Eastern Boulevard. Southbound traffic for Mobile should take a left towards Southern Boulevard and northbound traffic to Birmingham should take a right towards Northern Boulevard.

This detour will remain in place until ALDOT can safely reopen lanes on I-85.

The detours are necessary because of a wreck that happened Tuesday morning. A tractor-trailer truck hauling lumber and three vehicles were involved. Investigators say the truck hit supports for the overpass at Perry Street, causing damage to the bridge, which is now closed. The truck burst into flames. No serious injuries were reported in the wreck.

Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound through Montgomery is not affected.