Macon County residents continue coping with water issues

by WAKA Action 8 News

Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee is asking the Macon County Commission for an emergency declaration as residents are continuing to face water issues.

Lee says that would help bring in supplies, money and materials.

The problems started Sunday when lightning struck a water pump. Then on Monday, a second water pump went out.

At first, about 1,500 customers were without water. That number is down to fewer than 50.

Bottled water is being provided to the people who need it. It can be picked up at 401 Fonville Street in Tuskegee.

Officials say the entire water system is running at very low pressure. Contractors are working on the motors for the pumping station.