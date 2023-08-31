Morning Meteorologist / Weathercaster

by Laura Ross

WAKA Action 8 News is seeking a Full Time Morning Meteorologist/Weathercaster. Your work will appear on WAKA, the CBS affiliate, and WNCF, the ABC affiliate, in Montgomery, AL.

A degree in Meteorological Sciences, related field or a strong interest in on-air weathercasting is required. Experience with WSI TrueVu Max is preferred. Duties include on-air weather anchoring, live reporting from the field or from our fully-equipped mobile weather vehicle during

severe weather events, handling extended wall to wall severe storm coverage when needed, and community involvement. CBM or NWA seals are a plus.

Benefits include a generous vacation policy, 401(k), and health insurance plan. Send resume and web link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, WAKA-TV, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. EOE