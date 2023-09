Alabama State Women’s Soccer defeats Talladega

Alabama State Women's Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama State Women’s Soccer team defeated the Talladega Lady Tornadoes by a final score of 4-0.

The game was tied through the first half of play and then in the second half, the Lady Hornets put up four unanswered goals.

The Lady Hornets return to action on Sunday, September 3rd on the road at Troy.

(Information from Alabama State University)