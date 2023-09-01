Fire destroys house leaving Selma family of five homeless

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A family of five in Selma loses everything in a house fire — and now it’s fighting to stay together as a family.

Le’Darius and Evonne Thomas were raising their three children together in a small house on King’s Bend Road in Selma.

A house fire destroyed their home just over a week ago — along with everything else they owned.

The couple was at work at Dallas BBQ stand on Highway 80 — when it happened.

“We seen the first fire truck pass by. So something told me to call and check on everybody down there. And by the time I get ready to make a phone call my father in law called us and said, ya’ll gotta drop everything and come on. Ya’ll house on fire,” said Evonne Thomas.

“We just dropped everything and hop in the car and head there to see the house in flames.”

Thomas says the Red Cross has provided some assistance after the fire. However, after buying food — clothes — toiletries — and paying for a small motel room — she says those funds are quickly running out.

“It’s not a good situation when you lose everything really you know. Then you gotta be forced to be in a hotel and you got kids you gotta take care of. You gotta take them back and forth to school and all that. it’s expensive to do all that you know,” said Luvern Dallas.

Thomas says its a dire situation to say the least. And through it all — her greatest concern — is for her children.

“My kids might get taken. We ain’t got nowhere to go. We ain’t got no money,” said Thomas.

“If it was just me and him then we could make something work. We could like probably be up under a bridge or something. But that’s not an option with the kids.”

A go-fund-me page has been set up — to help the family in this time of need — at www.gofundme.com/f/with-shelter-food-clothes-and-house.