1 man killed in South Montgomery County crash

by WAKA Action 8 News

A crash in South Montgomery County has claimed the life of a 74-year-old man.

The two-vehicle crash happened Friday just before 6:00 p.m. on East Old Hayneville Road, approximately 12 miles south of the Montgomery city limits.

Troopers say Everett Knight Cole, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was fatally injured when the car he was in struck another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.

Troopers say Cole, who is from Montgomery, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials also say the 17-year-old was not wearing a seat belt either at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.