Tuskegee defeats Fort Valley State in Boeing Red Tails Classic

Tuskegee Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers started out their season with a win in the Boeing Red Tails Classic against Fort Valley State. The Golden Tigers defeated Fort Valley State by a final score of 37-31.

This was Tuskegee’s first win in the classic in three years, leading the Golden Tigers victory was Head Coach Aaron James, who was also making his debut as Tuskegee’s Head Coach.

The game came down to the final play, as Fort Valley State was in the red zone trying to score a last minute game winning touchdown. The Golden Tiger’s defense came up big with a stop to win the game.

“We have emphasized bend but don’t break to our defense and within our program all off-season,” Coach James said. “Yes, I may be an offensive coach, but offense may win games, but defense wins you championships, and they showed up there in the end.”

The Golden Tigers return to action on Saturday September 9th on the road at Kentucky State.

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)