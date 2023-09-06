MAX Credit Union Named A Best Credit Union to Work For in the Nation Two Consecutive Years!

by Shannah Thames

MAX Credit Union, has once again been recognized by American Banker as one of the 2023 Best Credit Unions to Work For in the nation, which is an awards program designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best credit unions nationwide and is comprised of seventy credit unions. This is the second consecutive year MAX has received this honor and could not have been accomplished without our team members’ unwavering support and dedication.

It is our goal to strive for excellence in every interaction, and with the help of American Banker and Best Companies Group, team members were able to provide feedback on overall employee satisfaction and an evaluation of the benefits and policies of the credit union. MAX values our team members’ insight and feedback regarding the interworking of the credit union and opportunities for improvement.

At MAX, “Our team members are the heart of everything we strive to accomplish. Through the voice of our team members, we evolve and continually make improvements to our culture, benefits, policies, and communications,” notes Sandra Branch, Chief Talent Officer. MAX has a history of employee retention with our longest-tenured associate being a part of the team for nearly 48 years. Kathy Cobb, Vice President of Information Technology said, “The leadership team at MAX cares not only for the success of MAX organizationally but for the individual team members who work tirelessly to ensure day-to-day success. I am honored to work for a company that values their employees in and out of the office.”

MAX offers a comprehensive benefits package, where employees can take advantage of tuition reimbursement, continuing education, and a 401K with company match. Not only does MAX offer exceptional benefits but is extremely community-oriented, offering team members the chance to volunteer in various capacities and participate in wellness events promoting healthy habits.

MAX Credit Union is a leading, locally owned financial institution in Alabama, with more than $2.0 billion in assets. Serving our communities for over 68 years, MAX provides a full array of

consumer and business financial products including checking, savings, loans, wealth management, insurance, mortgages, online and mobile banking. MAX has 17 branch locations across its Alabama footprint, more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and myMAX Service Center to assist with any financial needs by phone. With dedicated team members, MAX is committed to providing exceptional customer service and value. Please visit us at www.mymax.com