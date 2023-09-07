Montgomery police searching for man wanted on nine domestic violence-related warrants

WAKA Action 8 News,
Posted:

by WAKA Action 8 News

Centario D Williams34002

Centario Williams – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Montgomery police need your help finding a man wanted on nine domestic violence-related warrants.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Centario Deon Williams.

Williams is described as weighing around 162 pounds and being 6 feet 3 inches tall.

These are the criminal charges he faces:

Domestic Violence (Reckless Endangerment) x 2
Domestic Violence (Menacing)
Domestic Violence (Criminal Trespass) x 2
Domestic Violence (Harassment) x 4

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $500 for information that leads to the location and apprehension of Williams. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.

 

Categories: Crime, Montgomery Metro, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts