Montgomery police searching for man wanted on nine domestic violence-related warrants

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police need your help finding a man wanted on nine domestic violence-related warrants.

Officers are looking for 39-year-old Centario Deon Williams.

Williams is described as weighing around 162 pounds and being 6 feet 3 inches tall.

These are the criminal charges he faces:

Domestic Violence (Reckless Endangerment) x 2

Domestic Violence (Menacing)

Domestic Violence (Criminal Trespass) x 2

Domestic Violence (Harassment) x 4

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $500 for information that leads to the location and apprehension of Williams. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.