AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama drops to No. 10 after Texas loss

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Alabama and Texas came close to swapping places in the latest AP Top 25 College Football poll after the Crimson Tide lost to the Longhorns 34-24 Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Texas rose from No. 11 to No. 4, while the Crimson Tide dropped from No. 3 to No. 10.

Elsewhere, the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan was No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot.

Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.

Behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas became the first team to beat Alabama by double-digits on its home field under coach Nick Saban.

Alabama’s No. 10 position is its lowest ranking since early last November, when the Crimson Tide also was 10th.

Alabama’s streak of top-10 rankings is now at 128, which dates to the 2015 season. The streak is the second-longest in AP poll history behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

UCLA and Washington State were two of four teams to move into the rankings this week. No. 22 Miami is ranked for the first time since last September, when it fell out of the AP Top 25 after losing at Texas A&M. No. 25 Iowa slipped back in after falling out last week. The Hawkeyes beat Iowa State on Saturday.

Falling out were Texas A&M, Wisconsin, which lost at Washington State, and Tulane, which lost at home to Ole Miss. Clemson also slipped out of the rankings, ending a streak of 21 straight appearances. The Tigers barely held on to a spot in the poll at No. 25 last week following an opening loss to Duke. Their rout of Charleston Southern on Saturday wasn’t enough to keep them ranked.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll (First-place votes in parentheses):

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Florida State (3)

4. Texas (2)

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa

