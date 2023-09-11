The Name Dropper/Storkland wins Alabama Silver Retailer of the Year

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Name Dropper/Storkland has won the Silver Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association in the $1 million to $5 million sales category.

The two stores share a 15,000-square-foot building at EastChase in Montgomery.

The Name Dropper/Storkland is among 11 businesses honored as the 2023 Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

The Alabama Retailer of the Year awards, started in 1999, honor retailers who have demonstrated growth, innovation and a commitment to their respective communities. This year’s winners were selected from 57 entries submitted from a pool of 86 nominees.

Sid and Shea Schroll opened Storkland in 1977, then in 1984 bought The Name Dropper, which started in 1941 as Bronson’s. For three years, the Schrolls operated Storkland and The Name Dropper at separate locations. In July of 1987, they combined the two businesses under one roof at Stratford Square on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard. The Schrolls’ son, Brian, and his wife, Gina, joined the family business in 2001. The next year, The Shoppes at EastChase opened, and the Schrolls decided it was time to move to what they call “the perfect retail place.” They bought land, built a building and in July 2003 opened their current store at 7107 EastChase Parkway. It is the fifth location for The Name Dropper and the third location for Storkland.

“My family and I work hard to keep our business in step with the times while never letting go of the basics of a good business,” said Shea Schroll. “These basics include excellent customer service, quality merchandise and a pleasant environment.”

“The Schrolls are retailers of the year every year to their customers, 18 employees and to the Montgomery community,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown.

The Name Dropper/Storkland has been an Alabama Retail Association member since 1993.

— Information from the Alabama Retail Association