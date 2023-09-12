Tuskegee Basketball names Mike Smith an Assistant Coach

Tuskegee Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

Tuskegee Head Basketball Coach Benjy Taylor names Mike Smith an Assistant Coach.

Smith comes to Tuskegee with almost 20 years of experience. His most recent coaching tenure was at Dalton State (NAIA.) Other stops in his coaching career include; Southeastern Louisiana, Centenary, Mississippi Valley State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Lawson State, and Alabama A&M.

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)