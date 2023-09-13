UPDATE: Montgomery police launch homicide investigation after shooting victim dies

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have now launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was shot last month.

Police say 21-year-old Ethan McCall of Montgomery died today in a hospital. He had been shot on Tuesday, August 8.

Police say at about 5:10PM that day, they were called to the 3300 block of Fairground Road where he was found with a gunshot wound. Police say two other people were also shot, but their wounds were non-life threatening.

Police have released no other information.