Crenshaw County deputies open investigation after man dies from ‘major’ injuries

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has opened up an investigation after a man has died from ‘major’ injuries.

Deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of Andalusia Highway after receiving a report that a male was lying in the roadway.

Once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from his injuries. The victim was taken to Andalusia Hospital where he later died.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information or possible leads that could assist in identifying the circumstances surrounding the incident, you are asked to contact the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850, ALEA at 334-983-4587 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.