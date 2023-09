Montgomery County Mugshots 9/01/23-9/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA Action 8 News

ALLEN JR, EDDIE – Burglary 3rd

BELSER JR, MICHAEL – Robbery 1st

CLAYTON, JEREMY – Possession of Controlled Substance

CLINE, ISAIAH – Trafficking Synthetic

CRITTENDEN, JA’CORREY – Robbery 1st



DAVIS, WILLIS – Murder

DENARD, SAQUAVION – Capital Murder

FRANDI, KEVIN – Domestic Violence 2nd

GLAZE, MICHAEL – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

GREEN, ROBIE – Domestic Violence 3rd



HAWKINS JR, REGINALD – Robbery 3rd

HENDERSON, JEROME – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

HUFFMAN JR, KENNETH – Capital Murder During Robbery in 1st Degree

HURST- BIVINS, SONYA – Domestic Violence 2nd

JACKSON, TARVES – Robbery 1st



JAMES, DERRICK – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

JONES, JIMMY – Burglary 3rd

KELLEY, BRANDON – Burglary 2nd

LEWIS, FREDERICK – Burglary 3rd

MAUPIN, MAURICE – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle



MAY, CARVARIA – Robbery 1st

MCALL, JIMIA – DUI

MOONEY, EDWARD – Criminal Trespass 2nd

PHILLIPS, ASHLEY – Arson 1st

REED, KEANDRA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



REEVES, JOSEPH – Arson 1st

ROBINSON, DEVONTE – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

ROSS JR, KENNETH – Criminal Mischief 1st

SCOTT, RONRICO – Robbery 1st

SIZEMORE, ELLIOTT – Possession, Receipt of Controlled Substance



SMITH, ATWOOD – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

SMITH, JAMIE – Burglary 3rd

WALKER, SIMONE – Possession, Receipt of Controlled Substance

WEYANDT, TERRI – Assault 2nd

