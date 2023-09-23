Tallassee murder suspect arrested in Butler County

by WAKA Action 8 News

The man wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Tallassee has been arrested.

Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce tells Action 8 News that 31-year-old Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, of Tuskegee, who also goes by the name “Rah Rah,” was taken into custody Friday with the help of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. No other details regarding where he was arrested were made available.

Smith was wanted for a murder that happened Wednesday in the 100 block of Washington Street.

Officials say Smith is accused of shooting and killed 28-year-old Broderick Sanders following an altercation that took place that evening.

Smith is in custody of the Tallassee Police Department.