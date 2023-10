Montgomery County Mugshots 9/16/23-9/30/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA Action 8 News

ADAMS, JAY – Holding For United States Marshal Only

BROWN, JACOB – On Loan From DOC

CHISHOLM, EMANUEL – Criminal Trespass 3rd

CHUKWUMA JR, CHRYSANTHUS – Trafficking- Synthetic

DANIELS, DAVID – Burglary 3rd



DAVIS JR, JAMES – Robbery 3rd

DICKEY, JOHN – Possession of Forged Instrument 1st

FINLEY, KELSEY – Child Abuse

GLOVER JR, EDDIE – Assault 2nd

GOLDSMITH, JERAMI – Robbery 3rd



GULLEY, ANTONIO – Murder

HALL, LEONARD – Possession of Controlled Substance

HAND, JEFFERY – Possession of Controlled Substance

HARGROVE, GONZALES – Stalking I

HARPER, LARRY – Child Abuse



HATCHER, VICTOR – Theft of Property

JORDAN, SHAKING – Assault 1st Degree

KELLEY, DEVIN – Trafficking- Methamphetamine

KING, MARQUESE – Robbery 1st

MACK, MARDEDUS – Harassment



MEDINA, TANYA – Domestic Violence 2nd

MESSINO, YONNY – Assault 2nd

MITCHELL, MICHAEL – Domestic Violence

MOORE JR, RICHARD – Trafficking – Cocaine

NELSON, JAMON – Robbery 1st



ORUM, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 2nd

PERRY, JOSHUA – Burglary 3rd

PERRY, SHYNENIA – Fugitive from Justice

PHELPS, GREGORY – Possession, Receiving Controlled Substance

PRICE, ANTONIO – Robbery 1st



PROVO, TERRY – Assault 2nd

SAFFORD, RODHEMM – Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

SLEDGE, ANFERNEE – Burglary 2nd

SMITH, KEVONTAE – Robbery 1st

SMITH, SHARIKO – Murder



SMITH, SHEENA – Assault 2nd

THOMAS ONEIL, BRENDAN – Attempted Murder

THOMAS, JONATHAN – Domestic Violence 2nd

TURNER JR, JOHN – Domestic Violence 2nd

WILLIAMS, ERNEST – Theft of Property 2nd



WILLIAMS, JASON – Assault 1st

