Teenage boy charged with Montgomery murder

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a 16-year-old male, who is from Montgomery, with murder.

Police say he was identified as the suspect in the September 10 shooting death of a 16-year-old male, who was from Montgomery.

Police say the suspect is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police say the homicide happened in the 100 block of Gazebo East Drive, not the 100 block of Eastdale Road South as originally announced.

No other information has been released.