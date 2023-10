Alabama State’s Madlock selected to Second-Team Preseason All-SWAC

Alabama State Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama State Junior Guard, TJ Madlock, was selected to Second-Team Preseason All-SWAC. The All-SWAC Preseason Teams were chosen during the SWAC Men’s Basketball Media Days.

Last season for the Hornet, Madlock scored a total of 348 points and averaged 11.2 points a game.

(Information from Alabama State University)