Former Tuskegee Women’s Basketball Player signs Overseas Professional Contract

Tuskegee Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

Former Tuskegee Women’s Basketball Player, Nadia Thorman-McKey, signs a professional contract with ZKK RMU Banovici out of Bosnia.

ZKK RMU Banovici competes with the Bosnia Division I League, which is the highest level of competition for Women’s Basketball in the Country.

Thorman-McKey becomes the second member of the 2022-23 Tuskegee Women’s Basketball Team to sign with a professional league. JuToreyia Willis was the first, she now plays professional basketball in Switzerland.

(Information from Tuskegee University)