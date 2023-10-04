Former Tuskegee Women’s Basketball Player signs Overseas Professional Contract
Tuskegee Women's Basketball
Former Tuskegee Women’s Basketball Player, Nadia Thorman-McKey, signs a professional contract with ZKK RMU Banovici out of Bosnia.
ZKK RMU Banovici competes with the Bosnia Division I League, which is the highest level of competition for Women’s Basketball in the Country.
Thorman-McKey becomes the second member of the 2022-23 Tuskegee Women’s Basketball Team to sign with a professional league. JuToreyia Willis was the first, she now plays professional basketball in Switzerland.
(Information from Tuskegee University)