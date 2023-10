Man injured in late night shooting in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a man.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Governors Drive.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No word on any suspects at this time.