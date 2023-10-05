Selma mayor announces downtown revitalization project

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce — a project that could change the face of the historic city’s downtown area.

The city of Selma is taking the — How do you eat an elephant? approach — to downtown revitalization.

“One bite at a time. One block at a time,” said Selma Planning and Development Director Danielle Wooten.

“We can’t fix all of this in one day. It won’t happen in one year. But what we’re doing today is letting you know that this engine has started. This train is leaving the track,” said Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

City officials announced the kick-off of Phase One of it’s revitalization plan at a press conference Thursday afternoon. The project is funded through a grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“This project is the sidewalk and streetscape and some drainage improvements along this corridor — from Broad to Franklin on Alabama Avenue,” said Wooten.

“We are going to redo the sidewalks, we are going to resurface the street, we are going to address drainage issues. We’re going to do all of the things, we’re addressing the lighting right now,” said Perkins.

He said the city is making a public investment in the area — with the hopes that downtown business owners — will do the same.

“And what we want property owners to do is to buy into the vision. Get onboard,” Perkins said.

“I see a totally different face for downtown coming through these efforts.”

The city is also working to provide grants to help downtown property owners — improve the facade on their building.

City officials say some grant applications are already available for property owners.

For more for information — call the Office of Planning and Development at (334) 431-4855 — before October 15th.