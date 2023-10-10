Two Alabama Football Players earn SEC Weekly Honors

Alabama Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe and Place Kicker Will Reichard earn SEC Weekly Honors.

Eboigbe earns SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Texas A&M. During the game, Eboigbe recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks. One of the sacks recorded by Eboigbe contributed to a safety for the Tide in the fourth quarter.

Reichard also performed well against Texas A&M and earnsed SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. During the Texas A&M game, Reichard averaged 41.2 yards a punt. Reichard’s longest punt of the game was 45 yards and pinned Texas A&M on their own 20 yard line.

(Information from The University of Alabama)