Two Alabama Football Players earn SEC Weekly Honors

Alabama Football
Lindsey Bonner,
Posted:

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe and Place Kicker Will Reichard earn SEC Weekly Honors.

Eboigbe earns SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Texas A&M. During the game, Eboigbe recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks. One of the sacks recorded by Eboigbe contributed to a safety for the Tide in the fourth quarter.

Reichard also performed well against Texas A&M and earnsed SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. During the Texas A&M game, Reichard averaged 41.2 yards a punt. Reichard’s longest punt of the game was 45 yards and pinned Texas A&M on their own 20 yard line.

(Information from The University of Alabama)

Categories: Alabama, Sports

Related Posts