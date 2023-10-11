Historic Kenan’s Mill in Dallas Co. hosts music festival

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new outdoor music festival aims to reintroduce the Selma-Dallas County community to one of its old historic sites.

Kenan’s Mill was built about 160 years ago during the Civil War.

“It was built in 1864. Ground meal for over a hundred years for the community,” said Julie Lyons.

“It made a lot of corn meal. And a lot of grits,” said Victor Shaw.

“There’s a lot of old grist mills in the South. Most of them do not use the turbines anymore. This is one of the very few where the turbine still works.”

The historic mill is now the property of the Selma-Dallas Co. Historic Preservation Society. And the group is reopening the nine acre site to the public this Saturday.

“And it’s the first time we have had an event out here since 2016.”

Music at the Mill is an open air family-friendly outdoor music festival — that’ll feature performances — by several local musicians.

Organizers are hoping the community will reembrace the space.

“There’s a whole generation who is not as familiar with Kenan’s Mill. So, we want them to come out. Bring the kids. Let them explore and see that we have this amazing resource right here in Dallas County,” Lyon said.

The Music at the Mill event is this Saturday — from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is only $5.00 — children 12 and under get in free.