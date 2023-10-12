Chance For Rain Sticking Around A Bit Longer

by Shane Butler

The steady rain is long gone but clouds and a chance for light rain remains through Friday night. Another surge of moisture will creep into the area Friday. This round will be light and mainly eastern areas. The clouds and rain activity will hold temps down again. We expect upper 60s to lower 70s Friday afternoon. A cold front will sweep through the region with breezy conditions Saturday. Temps will be allowed to warm ahead of the frontal passage. Temps will manage upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Dry and much cooler air follows the frontal passage. We’re only looking at upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday afternoon. Next week is looking mainly sunny and dry through early Thursday. Another frontal system will be approaching Friday. There’s a good chance rain will develop along and ahead of the boundary.