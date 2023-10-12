Clouds linger, spotty showers through Friday; weekend sunshine

by Ben Lang

The widespread soaking rain from Wednesday and Wednesday night is gone, but Thursday remains gloomy. An overcast sky may limit high temperatures to around 70°. Drizzle or isolated showers remains possible amongst the clouds. Clouds linger Thursday night, with low temperatures only falling into the low to mid 60s. However, the sky remains mainly cloudy Friday, so afternoon temperatures may only warm into the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine returns this weekend. Afternoon temperatures warm to around 80° Saturday. Saturday night lows fall into the low 50s. Sunday looks cooler in the wake of a cold front. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 70s. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s. Next week begins rain-free and cool, with sunshine mixed with fair-weather clouds Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s each day, with lows in the 40s each night.