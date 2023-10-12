Prattville High School closed Thursday

by WAKA Action 8 News

Prattville High School is closed Thursday, October 12, 2023, due to the effects of the wet weather.

According to Autauga county school board officials, there has been a power outage on campus. This sporadic outage is affecting several areas in the community, they said.

School officials say this type of absence is excused for students and all work can be made up.

For PHS students, school officials say Dr. Farris will communicate additional information about assignments via ParentSquare.

A normal start for Friday, October 13, is expected, but any changes to the regular schedule will be communicated.