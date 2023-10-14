ACTION 8 UPDATE: Montgomery police charge third suspect in teenager’s murder

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a third suspect in the murder of a teenager this summer.

Police say they’ve charged 19-year-old Kanye McTier of Montgomery with reckless murder. He is being held without bond.

The teenager, a 16-year-old male, was shot on July 22 in the West Edgemont Avenue area. He died two days later.

As Action 8 News reported in late August, two others, who are 14 and 15 years old, are also charged with reckless murder in the case and are being held without bond.