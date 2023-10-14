The Golden Tigers drop a game to Edward Waters

Tuskegee Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers hosted the Edward Waters Tigers for their homecoming game and came up short 41-38.

After opening up the game with two back-to-back touchdowns, the Golden Tigers allowed Edward Waters to tie the game up in the second quarter.

Tuskegee led the game with only 30 seconds left to play, but Edwards Waters was able to convert a 46-yard pass as the clock hit zero.

After the loss, the Golden Tigers will move to 5-2 overall on the season and then 4-1 in SIAC play. Tuskegee will return to action next Saturday on the road at Savannah State at 3:00.

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)