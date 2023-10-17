Montgomery County Mugshots 10/01/23-10/15/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
WAKA Action 8 News
ABNER, DARNELL – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
BROWN NEAL, EUGENE – Rape 1st
BULLOCK, TAJUAN – Burglary 3rd
CALDWELL, MARQUET – Robbery 1st
CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd
CHAPPELL SR, LA’ANDRE – Robbery 1st
CHAPPELL, DERRICK – Robbery 1st
ELLISOR, JEFFREY – Burglary 1st
FREEMAN, TONY – Burglary 3rd
HOLLIDAY, TREVON – Robbery 1st
JOHNSON, LEMARION – Robbery 1st
LAMAR, ALLEN – Criminal Trespass 3rd
LANGFORD, AARON – Assault 2nd
LAWSON, TAMIA – Theft of Property 1st
MCCONNICO, LANCE – Domestic Violence 1st
MITCHELL, RICKEY – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Harrassment
MITCHELL, TABORIS – Robbery 1st
PALMER, RODDELL – Breaking, Entering Vehicle
PATTERSON, TRAMAINE – Rape 1st
PERRY, SYRON – Robbery 3rd
PURNELL, L’DERRICK – Robbery 1st
REED, LRANCE – Burglary 3rd
RIDDICK, DWAIN – Fugitive From Justice
RIEVES, TIFFANY – Theft of Property 2nd
SCOTT, JUSTIN – Domestic Violence 2nd
SNEED, SHANIKQUA – Theft of Property 3rd
SOWELL, JEFFREY – Fugitive From Justice
STURDIVANT, PEREZ – Murder
WEBB, SERGIO – Capital Murder
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 10/01/2023 – 10/15/2023.
