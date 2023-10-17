Montgomery County Mugshots 10/01/23-10/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA Action 8 News

ABNER, DARNELL – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

BRADLEY, CARVER – Murder

BROWN NEAL, EUGENE – Rape 1st

BULLOCK, TAJUAN – Burglary 3rd

CALDWELL, MARQUET – Robbery 1st



CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd

CHAPPELL SR, LA’ANDRE – Robbery 1st

CHAPPELL, DERRICK – Robbery 1st

ELLISOR, JEFFREY – Burglary 1st

FREEMAN, TONY – Burglary 3rd



GUTHURIE, JASMINE – DUI

HOLLIDAY, TREVON – Robbery 1st

JOHNSON, LEMARION – Robbery 1st

LAMAR, ALLEN – Criminal Trespass 3rd

LANGFORD, AARON – Assault 2nd



LAWSON, TAMIA – Theft of Property 1st

MCCONNICO, LANCE – Domestic Violence 1st

MCTIER, KANYE – Murder

MITCHELL, RICKEY – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Harrassment

MITCHELL, TABORIS – Robbery 1st



PALMER, RODDELL – Breaking, Entering Vehicle

PATTERSON, TRAMAINE – Rape 1st

PERRY, SYRON – Robbery 3rd

POOLE, ERIC – Sodomy 1st

PURNELL, L’DERRICK – Robbery 1st



REED, LRANCE – Burglary 3rd

RIDDICK, DWAIN – Fugitive From Justice

RIEVES, TIFFANY – Theft of Property 2nd

SCOTT, JUSTIN – Domestic Violence 2nd

SNEED, SHANIKQUA – Theft of Property 3rd



SOWELL, JEFFREY – Fugitive From Justice

STURDIVANT, PEREZ – Murder

WEBB, SERGIO – Capital Murder

