Partly cloudy, rain-free, warm Monday; Mainly dry this week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was partly cloudy, with filtered sunshine due to high-level clouds. Morning low temperatures were cool, but milder than Saturday morning due to the clouds. Afternoon temperatures soared into the low and mid 80s, well above average for October 22nd. Clouds continue to stream across our area Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

This week looks mainly dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky each day. High temperatures warm into the low 80s, with lows in the 50s. Next weekend looks rain-free too, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight lows remain closer to 60°. South Alabama could use some rain, with moderate to extreme drought conditions. However, a significant chance for rain looks until perhaps Halloween into November 1st.