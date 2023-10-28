These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

by WAKA Action 8 News

By JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct. 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

1,400 – Number of Israelis killed

7,326 – Number of Palestinians killed

5,431 – Number of Israeli’s injured

18,967 – Number of Palestinians injured

250,000 – Number of Israelis displaced

1.4 million – Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

229 – Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

4 – Hostages released

84 – Aid trucks let into Gaza

27,781 – Residential units destroyed in Gaza

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent

