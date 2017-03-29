Alabama Giving Away Baby Boxes to New Parents

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama, a state that struggles with infant mortality, is giving away up to 60,000 Baby Boxes in an effort to combat sudden infant death syndrome.

Gov. Robert Bentley announced in a news conference Wednesday that the joint program with The Baby Box Co., which makes the cardboard boxes that can be used as a baby’s bed for the first months of life.

State Health Officer Tom Miller says the boxes will provide a safe sleep space for infants.

All expecting and new parents can receive a free Baby Box by completing an online parenting course, called Baby Box University. Bentley says the course will provide valuable information to new parents.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says in 2015 there were 8.3 deaths per 1,000 births in Alabama.

