Bentley Resigns as Governor of Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he has decided it’s time for him to step down, professing his love for the state and telling the people that he has sometimes let them down.

In a speech that aired Live on Alabama News Network shortly after 5 o’clock, the governor said he’d not always made the right choices.

“Though I sometimes failed, I’ve always tried to live up to the high expectations the people placed on the (person) who holds this esteemed office,” he said at the Capitol.

The stunning resignation came after Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor violations of campaign finance law.

Bentley said he had prayed about it and talked it over with his successor, Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, and they were committed to a smooth transfer of power.

Ivey was sworn-in as governor at 6 p.m.

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Capshaw) on Monday released the following statement:

“I’m grateful that Governor Bentley has seen the writing on the wall and made what must have been a difficult decision. When I met with him on Friday, I told him I would be praying for him. I will continue praying for him as he adjusts to the next chapter in his life and reflects upon the legacy he leaves behind.

I’ll pray, as well, for Governor Kay Ivey, who has had an awesome burden placed upon her shoulders, but as someone who knows her talents and abilities and the values that guide her moral compass, I’m confident she will lead our state well.

The attention of the House and Senate can once again fully focus on the real problems facing our state. We can now turn our attention to our most fundamental task of passing our state’s budgets. We can once again devote our every effort to doing the important work that our constituents – the families, neighbors, friends, and hardworking men and women in each of our districts – sent us to Montgomery to do.

I have faith that with God’s grace and His guidance, we can put this difficult chapter in Alabama’s history behind us and work toward providing our children, our grandchildren, and their children after them a better and more prosperous Alabama.”

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) released the following statement on Robert Bentley’s decision to resign as Governor of Alabama:

“The people of Alabama deserve and expect for their political leaders to be men and women of integrity. The state can move forward now under the honorable and trustworthy leadership of Governor Kay Ivey, and I look forward to working with her administration.

“Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh will now serve as the presiding officer over the Alabama Senate. Senator Marsh is a very capable public servant, and I will continue to work closely with him to advance an agenda that puts the people of Alabama first.”

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Ala.) today released the following statement upon Alabama Governor Robert Bentley’s resignation:

“Governor Bentley’s decision to resign was the right thing to do. The people of Alabama deserve leaders who are focused on the serious issues facing our state, and I look forward to better days ahead.”

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today released this statement following Governor Robert Bentley’s announcement of his resignation:

“The American people’s trust in their government depends on the integrity and dignity of those in office, and it is clear that Alabamians have lost this in Governor Bentley. As governor, Bentley was elected by the people of Alabama to the highest position of authority and should consequentially treat the office with the utmost respect. I believe he has made the right decision in offering his resignation.

“I look forward to working with Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey in her new capacity as Governor of Alabama.”

Attorney General Steven T. Marshall issued the following statement concerning the plea and resignation of Governor Robert Bentley.

“I appreciate the work of Ellen Brooks, supernumerary district attorney, as well as the Attorney General’s Office Special Prosecutions Division in conducting the investigation of Governor Bentley which today led to his guilty pleas and resignation from office,” said Attorney General Steven Marshall.

“I told the people of Alabama that I would recuse if there was an investigation and I did. I have allowed experienced and professional prosecutors to handle this matter and I have provided all the resources related to the performance of their work.

“I will fully support Kay Ivey’s transition as the next governor of the State of Alabama and I look forward to working with her to address the pressing issues that face our state.”

Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan released the following statement regarding the swearing in of Governor Kay Ivey:

“I have already offered my full support to Governor Kay Ivey and I pledge to assist her in any way moving forward. Alabamians deserve elected leaders who put the people of Alabama first.“

Rep. Craig Ford Responds To Gov. Bentley’s Resignation:

“It is a sad state of affairs that the leadership of all three branches of our state government has – in only one year’s time – either been removed from office, or resigned because they were going to be removed from office for corruption. I believe Gov. Bentley’s resignation was in the best interests of the state, and I look forward to working with Gov. Ivey as we try to move the state forward. Now more than ever we need a strong, two-party system so we can break this chain of absolute power becoming absolute corruption. I hope the people of Alabama will take this to heart and vote for the person rather than voting for the party.”