Prattville Police Searching for Triple Murder Suspect

by Danielle Wallace

What police believe would have been a robbery at Hook-Up Barber and Style Shop Monday around 10:30 pm, quickly turned into a triple murder with Marty Morgan wanted.

“Marty was known to the people in the building and that’s how he got in. The people recognized him unlocked the door, once they got in shots started being fired,” says Chief Mark Thompson of the Prattville Police Department.

Officers say Morgan entered the barber shop armed with a handgun. Another suspect entered with him, armed with a shotgun. Officers haven’t identified that person yet. They say they have spoken with witnesses. But right now, they are reminding the public to stay alert.

“Don’t try and deal with the subject individually because he is dangerous along with the other suspect, who we don’t know at this time but these are both considered armed and dangerous,” says Thompson.

People living in the area, say news of the shooting isn’t what they are used to hearing about in their town.

“I think it’s senseless. I think we all should love each other but things like that happen so we’ve just got to be strong now for the family,” says Prattville resident, Alfonso Richards.

“It’s a matter of people trying to live and get alone and trying to take stuff that don’t belong to you,” says Prattville resident David Morgan.

Officers say Morgan is wanted on 3 counts of murder 1 count of attempted murder and 1 count of robbery first degree and right now, officers are doing everything they can to find him.

“The best thing to do is let him turn himself in because we will apprehend him.”

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to Morgan’s arrest.