Two of Three Escaped Alabama Inmates Recaptured

by Rashad Snell

Two state inmates who escaped from different work release sites have been recaptured according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Tallapoosa County deputies apprehended Terry Lee Stokes, 43, at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday after he was reported missing from a job site in Dadeville on the same day. Stokes was taken into custody near Alabama State Highway 49 without incident. Stokes received a 20-year sentence in 2005 for second-degree burglary in Pike County.

Danny Norman Howard, 39, was recaptured after walking off a job site in Creola on Thursday. A tip led ADOC agents to an address in Eight Mile, Ala. where Howard peacefully surrendered at 11:30 a.m. Howard was assigned to the Mobile Work Release Center where he was serving a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Mobile County.

A third inmate, Michael John Klink, 49, is still at large after escaping from the Elba Work Release Center in Coffee County early Thursday. Corrections officials found the inmate missing from the facility at approximately 1:30 a.m. during an inmate count. Klink is serving a 20-year sentence on a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County.

The ADOC work release program is designed to give minimum custody level inmates who are nearing their release or parole date the opportunity to gain employment before they leave the prison system. Unfortunately, a small percentage of the 1,500 inmates assigned to the program place their release or parole in jeopardy by choosing to leave their assigned job.

Howard was scheduled for a parole hearing in Oct. 2017 with Klink’s hearing date pending in June 2018. Stokes parole board date was set for April 2019.

If the public has information that may lead to the recapture of Michael John Klink, call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.