More Murder Charges in Alabama Triple Slaying

Authorities have filed murder charges against the second suspect arrested in a triple slaying in central Alabama.

Court records filed Tuesday show 35-year-old Marty Deaundre Morgan of Prattville is charged with three counts of murder in the killings last week at a barber shop in Prattville.

Another man was previously charged with murder in the slayings.

Police arrested Morgan in Montgomery on Monday after a week-long manhunt. He’s now being held without bond in Autauga County.

Three men were shot to death July 3 at Hook-Up Barber and Style in what police are calling a robbery attempt.

Authorities identify the dead as 50-year-old Al Benson of Elmore County; and 58-year-old Eddie Dean Scott and 45-year-old Anthony Smith, both of Autauga County.

A fourth person was wounded and survived.

