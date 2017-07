MPD: 17-year-old injured in Saturday Shooting

by Andrew James

Montgomery Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Sheldon Lane around 3:20 Saturday afternoon. They say a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital.

The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Montgomery Police continue to investigate the incident.