State Superintendent Responds to Low Evaluation

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Superintendent Michael Sentance says he is proud of his work so far after taking the helm of the state’s public schools 11 months ago.

Sentance responded Thursday to low evaluation scores handed down last month by state board members.

He said his accomplishments so far include creating the first office of school improvement, creating a strategic improvement plan and developing plans to better teacher education programs.

Sentance said he believes he is making a contribution and would like to “continue the great task at hand.”

He apologized to board members if had sometimes failed to communicate well with them.

Sentance was new to the state when a divided school board hired him last August. He previously served as Massachusetts education secretary.

