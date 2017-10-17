Teen Wanted for Assault of Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property

by Rashad Snell

Prattville police search for Kendrick Nelson (aka “Big Mac”). He is wanted for felony warrants. His charges are Assault 2nd Degree on a Police Officer and Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree.

Investigators say Nelson was involved in a vehicle pursuit in which he was the driver of a stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended in Montgomery around the Michigan Street and Forbes Road. Three other suspects were taken into custody but Nelson fled on foot.

Nelson is described as a black male, 18 years of age, 6-foot in height, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!