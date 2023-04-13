Tallassee Robbery Suspect Arrested on Interstate 85 after Chase

by WAKA 8

Tallassee police say a robbery suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended on Interstate 85.

Police say Alan Morales faces a long list of charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Gilmer Avenue on a robbery call. When they arrived, they say they saw Morales driving away. They say they tried to stop him as he headed down Alabama Highway 229, but he wouldn’t stop.

They arrested him on Interstate 85 north of the Shorter exit (exit 22).

He is being charged with robbery, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, attempting to elude, hit and run and failure to render aid.

Police say Morales may be involved in similar cases in other jurisdictions.

Tallassee police received help from the Macon County and Montgomery County sheriff’s offices.