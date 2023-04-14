Former State Representative Will Dismukes convicted on theft charges

by WAKA 8

Former Alabama State Representative Will Dismukes has been convicted on a first-degree theft of property charge.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Dismukes, the former representative for House District 88, was found guilty by a Montgomery County jury of stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring.

The jury also found Dismukes guilty of two aggravating factors which will permit Judge Brooke Reid the ability to sentence him to prison. His sentencing is set for May 4.

“I am very pleased with the jury’s conviction in this case,” said District Attorney Bailey. “Dismukes thievery cost a local business thousands of dollars in stolen revenue. This is the first time in history that a Montgomery jury has found an aggravator in a theft case. Because of this my office will be seeking significant prison time for Mr. Dismukes.”

Dismukes’ sentencing is set for May 4.