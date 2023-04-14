Man critically injured in Troy shooting, suspect arrested

by WAKA 8

Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of U.S. 231 N at Sunset Villas Drive after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Upon their arrival, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wound.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Charles Wesley Pruitt, of Troy, approached officers and surrendered at the scene.

The victim was Life Flighted to a Montgomery hospital with a potentially life-threatening wounds.

Police have charged Pruitt with attempted murder. He is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation at this time.