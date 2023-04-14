Taraji’s P. Henson’s She Care Wellness Pods Revealed at ASU

by Teresa Lawson

Mental health holds a negative stigma in the black community a fact that Taraji P. Henson is working to change. Taraji’s P. Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson foundation was crated in 2018 in honor of her father to shine a light on the need for readily available, affordable mental health assistance. That assistance is now being offered to the women of Alabama state university, with the she care wellness pods.

In partnership with Kate Spade New York, that foundation is providing free mental health assistance to woman on the ASU campus, a service that administrators say is life changing for students who sometimes find it difficult to juggle mental stresses along with obtaining a degree.

3.9% of black women experience depression with less that 1% seeking professional help. Taraji hopes that her efforts will increase the number of people of color who seek help by personally giving the black community the boost they need to become mentally stable.