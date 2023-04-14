Two Selma High Students Suffer Medical Emergency at School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Selma High School students had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment Thursday — after suffering an medical emergency at school.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the school was placed on soft lockdown for about an hour.

Students alerted their parents about what was going on at the school. Then word of the incident — began to spread through the community — like wildfire.

“We want our parents out there to know that the wellness and the health of our scholars are always our top priority here at Selma City School System.

Community & Family Engagement Specialist Cynthia Milledge says the incident happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

“We just know that somehow they suddenly became ill. It is speculated that there might have been some type of substance taken at that time. But it is not known,” Milledge said.

A similar incident occurred at Selma High in November of last year. Five students suddenly became ill at the school then. And a 16 year student died.

Weeks later — a toxicology report found that that teen died — from a deadly cocktail of controlled substances — including fentanyl.

The condition of the two students involved in this latest incident was not known at the time of this report.